SA's Covid-19 deaths rise past 300, as confirmed cases total 17,200

SA's death toll from Covid-19 passed the 300 mark on Tuesday night, after 26 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the toll was now at 312. There were also 767 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 17,200.

The Western Cape still had a bulk of the overall cases, and accounted for 10,639 of the newly-confirmed cases.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was provided as:

Western Cape — 10,639 cases, 187 deaths, 4,363 recoveries;

Gauteng — 2,361 cases, 27 deaths, 1,671 recoveries;

Eastern Cape — 2,135 cases, 41 deaths, 839 recoveries;

KwaZulu-Natal — 1,616 cases, 46 deaths, 818 recoveries;

Free State — 168 cases, 6 deaths, 118 recoveries;

Limpopo — 94 cases, 3 deaths, 39 recoveries;

Mpumalanga — 78 cases, 0 deaths, 57 recoveries;

North West — 72 cases, 1 death, 28 recoveries; and

Northern Cape — 37 cases, 1 deaths, 27 recoveries.

