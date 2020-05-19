Mining trainees without practicals struggle to find jobs

Songezile Segade keeps file of the eight certificates he received after completing skills training funded the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA) like prized possessions.

Segade, 37, from Khuma township in the North West had hoped that the skills he got would open many doors for him as a disabled person.

He was one of the 80 unemployed people from the impoverished mining town of Stilfontein who, three years ago, were selected to take part in the skills development training.

They were paid a monthly stipend of R1,500 and were to be equipped with skills on solar systems, including their installation, servicing and maintenance, among others.

"I've been applying and attaching all my certificates and especially as someone with a disability, I expected to be called for an interview but I've not been called," Segade said. "I've lost count how many CVs I've gone to drop off whenever there are vacancies."