'We are poorer without Nkanyiso': Arrows fallen player mourned

The community of Cato Ridge between Pietermaritzburg and Durban in KwaZulu-

Natal will never be the same without deceased Golden Arrows defender Nkanyiso Mngwengwe.

This is the sentiment of bereaved Cape Town City skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize, who hails from Cato Ridge as Mngwengwe.

Mngwengwe, 30, passed away in the early hours of yesterday on his way to a Pietermaritzburg hospital.

The centre-back's brother Mphathi Mngwengwe was quoted by KZN media as saying the Arrows defender was shaking before he was taken to hospital. The real cause of his death remains a mystery.

Mngwengwe's homeboy and close friend Mkhize described the late defender as a good role model to all the kids in the area, feeling the Cato Ridge community will be poorer without him.

"Sgora [as Mngwengwe was affectionately known] was a disciplined individual. Our community in Cato Ridge lost a true role model for our kids. The community will never be the same without Nkanyiso," Mkhize said.

Mkhize and Mngwengwe usually co-stage football tournaments during festive seasons. The Citizens' captain has vowed to continue with this initiative to honour Mngwengwe.

"The tournament will live on, I promise. We must now organise it in his name, honour his legacy," noted Mkhize.