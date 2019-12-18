South African education in the doldrums - study

In a fortnight or so from now, the department of basic education (DBE) will release the 2019 matric results.

For some days after, the spotlight will be on education for its currency and in part because there will not be much else considering the dry news season.

The conversation will soon pause and resume when schools reopen in mid-January.

By February, hardly anyone will be talking about education, at least publicly, unless some misfortune strikes one or another school somewhere. Certainly, a crisis or some frivolous occurrence in another sector is enough to shift attention from matters at hand.

Thus, the sad truth is that South African discourse on education is characteristic of the pattern of broader national discourse – our attention span on issues that matter most is usually short-lived, hardly delineates them in depth, let alone focus attention on the solutions required.

Yet, the importance of education for national development hardly requires emphasis. As the National Development Plan (NDP) asserts: “Education, training and innovation are central to South Africa’s long-term development.”

Equally requiring no stress is the pre-eminence of the foundational phase in the learner’s academic and overall future success. It is simply too important to be left to chance. Yet, the 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), an international comparative reading assessment among some 50 countries across the world, found that eight out of every 10 South African children could not read proficiently.