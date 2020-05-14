Roaring trade as villagers cash in on umhlonyane as Covid-19 'cure'

"I have sold more than 250 bottles in Mpumalanga. There are orders from Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng and other provinces," Nyembezi said.

She said as an African country, Madagascar's idea needed the support of the continent, even though South Africans have used the herb for hundreds of years to treat flu and similar ailments.

While traders sold the traditional medicine along the N2 - between East London and Mthatha - the Mthatha CBD and other areas in the Eastern Cape, others are couriering it to Gauteng and the Western Cape, both hard-hit by Covid-19.

Limpopo authorities, however, yesterday warned against the selling of lengana on the streets, saying people would rather harvest it for personal use at their homes.

Well-known traditional doctor, Dr Sylvester Hlati, has expressed concern about possible over-harvesting that can lead to the herb being wiped off in some areas.

Decades ago, the African wormwood used to be part of the range of plants in household gardens in SA. But now is mainly found in the veld.

The herb is reputed to also treat loss of appetite, colic, headaches and intestinal worms. It can be boiled and drunk when cool, or it can be inhaled through steaming treatment.

One fan of the traditional remedy is SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, who made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

Vavi posted a video in which he claimed to have used it as a home remedy by steaming himself.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the Covid-Organics infusion, which Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has touted as a remedy against the deadly coronavirus, saying it has not been clinically tested.