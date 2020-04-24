WATCH | Trump suggests trying UV light, injected disinfectant as possible Covid-19 cures
US President Donald Trump has again left people stunned and confused with his bizarre suggestion that disinfectant and ultraviolet light could possibly be used to treat Covid-19.
Trump floated the idea at a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday at the White House, suggesting that patients could be injected with disinfectant as a form of treatment.
“So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it. And then I said, 'supposing you brought the light inside the body' - which you can do either through the skin or in some other way and I think you said you're going to test that too? Sounds interesting.
“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute and is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”
The President inquires about injecting disinfectant? pic.twitter.com/75kGQkD0h7— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 23, 2020
This is not the first time Trump has suggested unproven forms of treatment as possible cures for Covid-19. The US president staunchly advocated for the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus.
The drug remains controversial and a recent US study found that it has no benefit in this case and was in fact associated with more deaths.
