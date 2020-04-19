South Africa

IN PICTURES | Lockdown on a Sunday in the streets of Johannesburg

By Alon Skuy - 19 April 2020 - 16:20
Patricia Maposa enjoying her breakfast outside a Meals on Wheels feeding centre, next to The Trinity Congregational Church, in Yeoville, Johannesburg. She says she is hungry and is impatient for the lockdown to end. She is also a member of the church.
Patricia Maposa enjoying her breakfast outside a Meals on Wheels feeding centre, next to The Trinity Congregational Church, in Yeoville, Johannesburg. She says she is hungry and is impatient for the lockdown to end. She is also a member of the church.
Image: PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

Sunday Times photographer Alon Skuy on Sunday visited the hushed streets of the Johannesburg inner city during the fourth week of  the lockdown.

While Sundays are normally quiet this is what he found ...

Pastor George together with the City of Johannesburg and Meals on Wheels feeding over 600 homeless people breakfast, lunch, supper on a daily basis.

Food is given to all those who need a meal at Berea Park, Worldview Park, Jet and Shoprite in Raleigh Street.

One homeless resident, Patricia Maposa, who was at the Meals on Wheels feeding centre in Yeoville, commented that she “is hungry and is impatient” for the lockdown to end.

Johannesburg streets become a quiet haven, during lockdown.
Johannesburg streets become a quiet haven, during lockdown.
Image: Alon Skuy
Police patrolling Johannesburg streets.
Police patrolling Johannesburg streets.
Image: Alon Skuy
A man clad in a blanket stands on an extremely quiet street corner, in Jozi.
A man clad in a blanket stands on an extremely quiet street corner, in Jozi.
Image: Alon Skuy
SANDF soldiers patrolled the streets in Yeoville and the inner city, including Hillbrow, Johannesburg,
SANDF soldiers patrolled the streets in Yeoville and the inner city, including Hillbrow, Johannesburg,
Image: Alon Skuy
A man who gave his name as Christopher, having a Sunday morning coffee.
A man who gave his name as Christopher, having a Sunday morning coffee.
Image: Alon Skuy
SAPS conduct stop-and -search patrols in downtown Johannesburg.
SAPS conduct stop-and -search patrols in downtown Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
A homeless man stands outside the Agnieszka's Haven Community and Rehabilitation Centre, in downtown Johannesburg.
A homeless man stands outside the Agnieszka's Haven Community and Rehabilitation Centre, in downtown Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
Homeless people stand in a feeding scheme queue in Johannesburg.
Homeless people stand in a feeding scheme queue in Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
Police conduct stop-and-search operations in downtown Johannesburg.
Police conduct stop-and-search operations in downtown Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
Pastor George, from the Agnieszka's Haven Community and Rehabilitation Centre, with the help of City of Johannesburg and Meals on Wheels feed over 600 homeless people daily.
Pastor George, from the Agnieszka's Haven Community and Rehabilitation Centre, with the help of City of Johannesburg and Meals on Wheels feed over 600 homeless people daily.
Image: Alon Skuy
Police conduct stop-and-search operations in downtown Johannesburg.
Police conduct stop-and-search operations in downtown Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
Queuing for food parcels from the Agnieszka's Haven Community and Rehabilitation Centre, in downtown Johannesburg.
Queuing for food parcels from the Agnieszka's Haven Community and Rehabilitation Centre, in downtown Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
Police conduct stop and search protocols in downtown Johannesburg.
Police conduct stop and search protocols in downtown Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
A SANDF soldier buying a loaf of bread at a supermarket in Johannesburg.
A SANDF soldier buying a loaf of bread at a supermarket in Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
SANDF member walks past the taxi rank vegetable vendors.
SANDF member walks past the taxi rank vegetable vendors.
Image: Alon Skuy
SANDF soldiers at the bread counter at a Johannesburg supermarket.
SANDF soldiers at the bread counter at a Johannesburg supermarket.
Image: Alon Skuy
Policeman walks through downtown Johannesburg CBD.
Policeman walks through downtown Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Alon Skuy

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
X