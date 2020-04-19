IN PICTURES | Lockdown on a Sunday in the streets of Johannesburg
Sunday Times photographer Alon Skuy on Sunday visited the hushed streets of the Johannesburg inner city during the fourth week of the lockdown.
While Sundays are normally quiet this is what he found ...
Pastor George together with the City of Johannesburg and Meals on Wheels feeding over 600 homeless people breakfast, lunch, supper on a daily basis.
Food is given to all those who need a meal at Berea Park, Worldview Park, Jet and Shoprite in Raleigh Street.
One homeless resident, Patricia Maposa, who was at the Meals on Wheels feeding centre in Yeoville, commented that she “is hungry and is impatient” for the lockdown to end.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.