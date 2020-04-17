Rich husband caught on camera with mistress in seaside home loses divorce fight in court

“Take your panties and toothbrush and f⋆⋆k off.”

This is what a wealthy husband allegedly told his wife after she saw him canoodling with his mistress on security camera footage at their seaside home.

Details of the breakdown of the couple’s 11-year marriage have emerged in a Cape Town high court judgment which prevents the husband selling the Garden Route house or evicting his estranged wife.

Judge Derek Wille said the wife, described by her husband in court papers as “a woman of some considerable means”, was entitled to stay in the Victoria Bay house until the couple’s divorce was settled.

Her lawyer told Wille that after she moved to the house from the couple’s Northern Cape farm and filed for divorce, her husband tried to rent it out, threatened to fetch homeless people and move them in, slept with his girlfriend in the main bedroom, allowed his girlfriend to wear his wife’s nightgown and told his wife to “take [her] panties and toothbrush and fuck off”.