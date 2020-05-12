Western Cape responsible for nearly all of SA's new Covid-19 cases
The spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town continues to outpace the rest of the Western Cape and the country as a whole.
On Tuesday, Cape Town had 5,620 confirmed cases, according to the provincial government's dashboard. This is 91% of the Western Cape's total of 6,194.
The country saw a 6.5% daily increase in cases on Tuesday, but Cape Town's increase was 8.8%.
And while cases have increased by 50% in SA in the past week, the Western Cape has seen a 68.45% rise and in Cape Town the number has grown by 71.4%.
The Western Cape's share of SA's 698 new cases on Tuesday was 91%.
The per capita infection rate in Khayelitsha, the health subdistrict with the greatest concentration of Covid-19 cases, reached 208 per 100,000 on Tuesday.
This means one person in every 500 among the township's 4 million residents has tested positive.
The per capita rate in Klipfontein — a health subdistrict which includes Philippi, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Crossroads, Heideveld and Manenberg — was 186 per 100,000 on Tuesday. In Tygerberg, which includes Langa, Delft, Belhar, Elsies River and Bonteheuwel, it was 162 per 100,000.
In Cape Town's least-affected subdistricts — the southern, northern and eastern suburbs — it ranged between 104 and 106 per 100,000 people.
