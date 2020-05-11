22 Covid-19 deaths in Gauteng — but 1,305 have recovered

Gauteng’s health department said on Monday morning the province had recorded 22 Covid-19 deaths and 1,305 recoveries.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the number of confirmed cases had increased to 1,952 as of Sunday. He said more than 7,000 people who came into contact with those who tested positive had been cleared of the virus.

“Out of a total of 9,486 contacts traced (individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 7,786 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and they are therefore de-isolated,” said Kekana.

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the virus in the province with 1,070 confirmed cases. Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton are the areas with the most cases in the city.