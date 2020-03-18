Here's how Ndlovu changed her life from cleaner to auto electrical business owner

The co-owner of Excserpro Auto Electrical, Gabisile Ndlovu (31), never dreamed she would one day have a job that involved repairing car starters, alternators, motor electronics and running engine diagnostics.

She has successfully built an auto electrical business, which she co-owns with Biona Mutamira (49).

Excserpro is based in Evander, Mpumalanga, and the name is an acronym for excellent service provider. Ndlovu owns 60 percent of the business, which focuses on repairing the wiring of automotive machines like TLBs (tractor-loader-backhoe), excavators, welding machines and generators.

“We do auto electrical work and remanufacture and supply auto electrical car spares,” says Ndlovu.

Auto electricians specialise in the installation, repair and maintenance of electrical and electronic systems in cars and other motor vehicles. This includes the repairing of starters, alternators and rewiring of all types of vehicles and machines.

“Excserpro also use a diagnostic machine that picks up faults in cars.”

Thanks to support from a Small Enterprise Development Agency's (Seda) initiative called the Seda Technology Programme (STP), Excserpro is thriving.

STP helped the company set up a website and acquire advertising boards. In addition, it assisted with human resources policies and accounting systems.

The Seda programme focuses on sustainable enterprise development through technology business incubation, monitoring, evaluation and improvement of service and product quality and standards.

It provides grant funding, promotes the transfer of technology, links investors with small and medium enterprises and facilitates technology partnerships between local and international companies.

Ndlovu studied electrical engineering at the Gert Sibanda TVET College but her destination was reached in a round-about way.

“After matric, I worked as general worker, cleaning starters and alternators, at an auto electric firm. I got bored and wanted to persue other things but was instead offered an apprenticeship.”

She worked as an underling to her current business partner, Mutamira, before heading off to college where she earned her N3 qualification.

Her journey from cleaner to business owner is proof that seizing opportunities that come your way can be life transforming.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.