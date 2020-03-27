Business as usual in some areas on day 1 of the 21-day lockdown
It is business as usual in Tembisa, hours into the 21 day lockdown that started at midnight.
People were seen in the streets going about their day, catching taxis work and to the local stores.
While a few taxi drivers observed the call by transport minister Fikile Mbalula to take a maximum of 7 passengers in a 15 seater taxi, most defied the call filled up their taxis.
On Wednesday Fikile Mbalula said taxis would only be allowed to carry 7 passengers and would be allowed to transport passengers between 5am and 9am and again between 4pm and 8pm to cater for people going to work for essential services, those going to hospitals and for those doing groceries.
"We have sent out the message to every taxi rank, and we have patrol cars making sure we implement the regulations, but it will be difficult to monitor every taxi as some drivers may want to break the law because they depend on the money they make. Government should have taken us into their confidence and work together to make sure that taxi drivers comply" said spokesperson of SANTACO Thabiso Molelekwa speaking on radio 702 this morning.
Mbalula also said the number of people in a private vehicle will be reduced to 1 passenger and the passenger must sit at the back.
People continue to move freely in the townships without any visibility of the police or the army.
