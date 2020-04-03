Covid-19 may be on Joburg’s roads and spreading, says mayor Geoff Makhubo

Speaking to reporters on the N1 highway on Friday, when he joined Johannesburg metro police officers conducting a roadblock, Makhubo said “the coronavirus could be all over the highway”.

“We are concerned about the number of cars we are seeing on the roads, even though people are showing us their permits and they look like valid permits,” he told reporters.

“Some are going to banks. Some are going to their businesses, but they don’t seem like they are essential services. I think the permits are being abused. They are not being used for the necessary essential services for which they are meant to used. I urge every single person to stay at home and go out only to perform essential services,” he said.

“It worries us that Covid-19 might be driving on the highway and being spread throughout,” he said.