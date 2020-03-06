Businessperson Sam Chabalala faces arrest after failing to appear in court

Chabalala has posted a total of R700,000 bail since his initial arrest last year.

The state had opposed bail saying that Chabalala's nationality was still in question and that he had the propensity to interfere with investigations.

In opposing bail last week, prosecutor Adv Eric Sihlangu had told the court that Chabalala's real name is Gilbert Tachuona and that he was born in Zimbabwe.

"The department of home affairs has indicated that the applicant obtained a South African ID through misrepresentation," Sihlangu said.

Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabela said she granted Chabalala bail on the strength of him not having interfered with investigations in the matter that he is now being sought for.

"The state cannot prove that the applicant is a foreign national. There is no reason to keep him in custody," Mkhabela said.

"The state's submission that he is a flight risk can't be proven. The applicant has strong business and family ties in South Africa.

"He has also been attending court proceedings and abiding to bail conditions in his other matter. The applicant is aware of how strong a case the state has against him," she said.

After his release on bail last week, criminal law expert James Grant said Mkhabela's judgment considered whether Chabalala would attempt to evade justice and whether his release on bail would cause public outrage.