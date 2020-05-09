Embattled St Augustine's and Kingsway hospitals to reopen on Monday after Covid-19 outbreaks

Embattled St Augustine's hospital in Durban and Kingsway hospital in Amanzimtoti are set to reopen their doors on Monday after outbreaks of Covid-19 at the hospital last month.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize ordered a probe into St Augustine's hospital — one of the largest private facilities in the country after it emerged that 66 people had tested positive — including 45 health-care workers — and six people died.

The hospital was closed on April 8. A week later, Kingsway hospital was closed after it emerged that several health-care workers and patients had tested positive.

Both hospitals were the subject of a probe by the provincial department of health amid allegations by health-care workers of not receiving proper safety gear.