Sefako Makgatho university develops App to fight Covid-19 on campus.

The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has developed an innovative App which will contribute to containing the Covid-19 virus and to monitor related symptoms among staff and students.

The university spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said the App will alleviate pressure on government and other health professionals to provide regular screenings for the university community as they go about their work and study on campus.

"Our staff and students on campus will be able to daily self-check on their health status by answering a series of questions about symptoms known to be associated with coronavirus infection, including any possible recent exposures and testing. Based on the responses provided together with exposure history weighted higher than others, the App then provided a risk score with relevant recommendations and next steps," Pyle said.