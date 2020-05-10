Sefako Makgatho university develops App to fight Covid-19 on campus
The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has developed an innovative App which will contribute to containing the Covid-19 virus and to monitor related symptoms among staff and students.
The university spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said the App will alleviate pressure on government and other health professionals to provide regular screenings for the university community as they go about their work and study on campus.
"Our staff and students on campus will be able to daily self-check on their health status by answering a series of questions about symptoms known to be associated with coronavirus infection, including any possible recent exposures and testing. Based on the responses provided together with exposure history weighted higher than others, the App then provided a risk score with relevant recommendations and next steps," Pyle said.
He said the risks scores are colour coded and indicated either to contact a medical provider or to call the national department of health's hotline number that appears on the risk report dashboard. Pule said the App was developed by Professor Ayo Yusuf at no cost to the university and will only be used as a screening tool."
The App is available through the SNU website which is zero-rated by all major mobile network providers.
"The App will support the plans by the department of higher education training, science and technology to save the academic year of 2020, while also appropriately responding to the call to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. It will contribute and support the recommended 360 degree screening/ testing of students and staff returning to our campus," Pule said.
