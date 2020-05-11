SA Covid-19 cases climb over 10,000 as death toll nears 200

Four of the eight deaths were in Gauteng, three in the Western Cape, and one from the Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng.

On Saturday, Mkhize said SA had recorded 525 new cases of Covid-19, with another eight deaths — bringing to 9,420 the total number of cases and to 186 the total number of people who have died from the disease.

There were 4,173 recoveries as of Sunday.

Mkhize said that the new figures were based on 17,257 tests - a "record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing". In total, 341,336 tests have been conducted.

The provincial breakdown of cases on Sunday was provided as:

Western Cape — 5,168;

Gauteng — 1,952;

KwaZulu-Natal — 1,353;

Eastern Cape — 1,218;

Free State — 135;

Mpumalanga — 61;

Limpopo — 54;

North West — 45; and

Northern Cape — 29.

The provincial breakdown of deaths and recoveries was provided as: