Nearly 1,300 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Gauteng - but 18 have died

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 10 May 2020 - 14:55
Gauteng has recorded 1,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 1,293 recoveries and the death toll at 18.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

This is according to statistics provided per district by the department of health on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the department Kwara Kekana said a total of 9,440 people who came into contact with those who tested positive had been cleared of the virus, after a 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported.

Johannesburg remains at the forefront with a staggering 1,057 confirmed cases and 851 recoveries.

It is followed by the Ekurhuleni district with 426 cases and 291 recoveries.

Tshwane comes third place with 283 cases and 109 recoveries. The department said of the confirmed cases, 63 people had been hospitalised in private and public facilities.

Kekana said the unallocated cases in the district breakdown refer to confirmed cases in Gauteng that are yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.

“Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district,” she said.  

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that 186 people had succumbed to the disease across the country.

