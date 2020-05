Nearly 1,300 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Gauteng - but 18 have died

Gauteng province has recorded 1,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 1,293 recoveries and the death toll at 18.

This is according to statistics provided per district by the department of health on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the department Kwara Kekana said a total of 9,440 people who came into contact with those who tested positive had been cleared of the virus, after a 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported.