Need for Covid-19 tests is outpacing capacity of SA's labs

Delays of up to seven days for Covid-19 test results have been brought to the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Friday.

“In the acute hospital setting and for health-care workers, we cannot afford to wait that long for test results,” he said. “Yesterday, I wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the backlogs being experienced in the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).”