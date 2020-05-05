Tobacco firms take state to high court

It said the items had been associated with illnesses that leads to death but had not been banned. Fita, which represents eight cigarette manufacturers, also questioned the source of the state's power to prohibit the sale of cigarettes.

They put the blame squarely on cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the person allegedly behind the government's move to ban cigarette sales.

Dlamini-Zuma is cited in the court papers alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fita wants the court to force the government to, among others, lift the ban on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, in his affidavit, singled out Dlamini-Zuma, citing her tenure as health minister between 1994 and 1999 that "she spearheaded legislation that eventually banned smoking in public places, prohibited all forms of tobacco advertising and promotion and recommended penalties for transgressors".

Mnguni also argued that initial regulations promulgated by Dlamini-Zuma did not contain an express provision prohibiting the sale of cigarettes or tobacco. "Despite this, several ministers, among them the second respondent (Dlamini-Zuma), and/or their spokespersons, have publicly stated that the sale of cigarettes was prohibited during the level 5 lockdown. It is important to emphasise that in most cases, the pronouncements were made in response to direct queries about the sale of cigarettes," he argued.

"None of the ministers, most importantly the minister of health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, had demonstrated how a prohibition on the sale of cigarettes

assists in preventing or reducing the spread of covid-19."

He requested access to minutes of the national command council's meeting after Ramaphosa had told the nation that the sale of cigarettes would be allowed under level 4.