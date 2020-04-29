Umkhonto weSizwe vets oppose sale of cigarettes

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for "excellent hard work" in leading an impressive government response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the ANC-aligned military veterans association said it "strongly opposes" the lifting of the ban on cigarette sales and "temptation" to reopen schools when the country moves to level four of the lockdown on Friday, as pronounced by Ramaphosa last week.

Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus said Ramaphosa deserved kudos for his decisiveness in introducing the lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Niehaus said he was pleased with government interventions to help the poor through the distribution of food parcels, increasing social grants payouts and providing shelter for the homeless.

He said the MKMVA was impressed that most South Africans had largely complied with social distancing measures, even in densely populated places such as townships.