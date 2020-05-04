Dlamini-Zuma will know who's boss

In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ban on the selling of cigarettes would be lifted in keeping with the relaxation of the lockdown.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma overruled the president and reinstated the ban on the sale and buying of cigarettes. As a consequence, the British Tobacco Company South Africa, one of Johann Rupert's companies, is taking Dlamini-Zuma to court unless she rescinds the decision to ban the selling of cigarettes by today.

Four or five other cabinet ministers were also cited in the court papers.

Many people know that Ramaphosa included the selling and buying of cigarettes on the list because he is beholden to Johann Rupert. The same way some people are aware of Mike Stainbank's battle with the judiciary which he says is captured by white supremacists.