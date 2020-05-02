Teacher unions want school management teams to return a day later

''Our provincial secretaries will also request urgent meetings with the MECs and heads of departments in provinces to monitor the plan by the minister and further provincial plans.''

The unions wanted these meetings to take place before May 6 and 10.

''We shall request a final meeting with the minister to tick the box of all the non-negotiables. If there is no progress, the minister will be required, in the interest of transparency, to address the nation about the reasons and how the challenges are being addressed.

''The unions shall request the minister regulate or reduce her presentation into a circular with all the details to assist the circuit, districts and head offices on the one-third of the workforce that may return to work, as required under Alert Level 4.''

They said that all employees must be provided with personal protective equipment and that the offices must also be ''deep cleansed''.

According to the statement, the unions were going to request the minister also detail in the regulations, or a circular, how to deal with special schools, preschools, employees with pre-existing conditions, the elderly and all aspects of comorbidity.

'' The regulations should also address the issues of pregnancies.''

The unions said that the regulations should also address how combined schools should be treated if both grades 7 and 12 report on the same day at school.

''They must further provide clarity on the boarding schools as it relates to hostels. All these things are critical to avoid any loss of life.''