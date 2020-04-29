Parents concerned about safety at schools after return dates set

Parents and guardians are worried their own shortcomings in home schooling will be shown up when schools reopen partially from next week.

Some are also concerned whether adequate hygiene and safety measures will be in place to ensure their children are protected from Covid-19.

Madeline September has two children, one in grade 7 — classes of which are scheduled to resume on May 6 — and the other in grade 9 who is scheduled for a June 17 return to class, according to the Covid-19 basic education sector plan.

“I don’t think May 6 will work. There is so much that needs to be done before we can safely send our children back to school, and what will happen with schools that don’t meet the checklist,” says the concerned Pretoria mom.

With both parents working during the pandemic, Yolanda Kunene has been assisting her siblings with homework since the beginning of the lockdown and welcomes the reopening of schools under safe regulations.

“It’s been really difficult for me and them because I understand that some of the work they were given hasn’t been taught to them due to lockdown so I have had to watch YouTube videos and teach myself so that I can explain to them,” she said.