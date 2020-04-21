More than 6,000 students still accommodated in universities

The report read: "The following students remain on university campuses at lockdown. The majority of students remaining are postgraduate and international students, with some undergraduate students who could not return home for specific reasons."

According to the report these students have received support for food and hygiene products, essential services are in place to ensure the safety of students, counselling services are also available to some students.

"All have been provided with access to information about health care options and procedures. Special protocols are in place for safety and social distancing," read the report.

It also states that all institutions have committed to complete this year's academic program.

"There is commitment among universities to work together as a sector, but with allowance for institutional differences. No one size fits all approach is possible. Online, remote and flexible learning methodologies to be used.

"Some of the overarching plan and guidelines under consideration are a phased in return to the academic year with a combination of online and remote learning initially, with full return to contact teaching when feasible," it read.

"A return to learning and teaching through primarily online and remote methods from May 4, no full return to face to face campus activity until peak of virus is over(possibly September 2020), a phased-in of resumption of teaching and learning based on strategic decisions and critical criteria developed at national and institutional level(some students will return to campus).

"Provision/loan of devices to students from institutions where possible(underway). Some institutions considering delivery of hard-copy/electronic flexible material to students via data sticks."