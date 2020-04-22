SA's 'missing middle' going hungry

South Africa's 'missing middle' is going hungry. These are people who do not qualify for social grants but are not fully employed.

This is according to Operation Hunger's interim CEO Sandy Bukula.

She told SowetanLIVE that the organisation is seeing more and more people that fall into this bracket come looking for food relief.

"The lockdown has seen us get an increase in the number of people who need immediate support. With an overwhelming amount of between 150 and 200 new requests daily, we have identified this new entrance as those who do not qualify for government grants or other formal government incentives while being unable to get the weekly, daily or contract income that sustained them before the lockdown," said Bukula.

"These are your daily/ cash self-employed individuals, commision-based earners; temporary/casual employments, individuals below the minimum wage who could not have prepared themselves for the lockdown as their income is dependent on them working and not enough investments into their savings. We have categorised these individuals as the missing middle to immediate aid," she said.

Although operation hunger generally feeds between 40 000 to 60 000 people a day through their soup kitchens, they have had to cut back astronomically to curb the spread of covid-19.