WATCH | Woman beats elderly cancer victim in his Eastern Cape home

A video clip of an elderly Eastern Cape man with cancer allegedly being beaten by a woman he lives with has prompted his desperate son, who is in lockdown in KwaZulu-Natal, to plead for urgent government intervention.

The son, who is in Waterloo, north of Durban, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE he was devastated when he saw the clip, which shows a young woman beating the 78-year-old man seated in the living room of their Bizana home.

It is understood that a relative captured the incident.

“That woman lives in my father's home with her mother,” he said.

The man said that neighbours had previously informed him about the alleged abuse, which the woman and her mother denied.