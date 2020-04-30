Poor black Americans more vulnerable to Covid-19, New York study finds

Poor black people who contract Covid-19 are more likely to end up in hospital and die, a study in New York City has found.

Researchers in the epicentre of the pandemic in the US found that the Bronx - the borough with the highest proportion of racial and ethnic minorities, the most people living in poverty and the lowest levels of education - had higher rates of hospitalisation and death related to Covid-19 than the city's other four boroughs.

Hospitalisation and death rates were lowest in Manhattan, the most affluent borough, where the population is mainly white.