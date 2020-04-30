Kunert focused despite Covid-19

Reformed ex-convict Abdul-Aziz Kunert, whose wayward life landed him in jail for murder, says he will not succumb to any disruptions including the Covid-19 on his journey of becoming a clean citizen who earns money through boxing.

The 25-year-old emerging star boxer from Brooklyn in Cape Town, who was jailed for 12 years in 2014 after being found guilty of murder, has been clean since being paroled in 2017.

That was the year Kunert fought his first professional boxing match and he remains undefeated in 10 fights.

His consistency has earned him the No.3 ranking in Boxing SA's ratings in the featherweight division.

This means that he can challenge for the national title. But the Covid-19 pandemic has put everything on hold.

He has, however, not given up, and says he fully understands that the road to recovery will be long and thorny. "No one said it was going to be easy," Kunert said.