Living nightmare of lockdown with an abusive partner

Being stuck with her abuser under lockdown is a nightmare being lived by a young woman in Gauteng.

With no money, job, or parents to run to, she lives in a perpetual cycle of being in love with her partner one moment and being scared of him in the next.

"I'm afraid of losing myself," she tells me over WhatsApp in stilted messages about her situation. Although her identity is known to SowetanLIVE, she cannot be named for her own protection.

"The other day he pushed me and I fell badly," she says.

She sends me pictures of healing scabs on her elbow. She says he hits her on the face when he gets angry. "I haven't even told my siblings about this," she says.

The young mother is usually able to run back home to another province when she's had enough. But now she has has to stay in the same home as him 24/7 due to the national lockdown.

"Sometimes he'll accuse me of cheating on him and get violent, then I'll leave," she says.

But she eventually convinces herself that he will change when he shows her his softer side. "Sometimes he helps me with the housework or with the baby," she says.