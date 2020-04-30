Bongile Mantsai wins big at virtual Saftas

Scandal! actor Bongile Mantsai won big at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) last night with two key gongs.

Mantsai's two more golden horn trophies added to his growing collection to make it three - having won before for his role in controversial film Inxeba two years ago. He won Best Actor in TV Soap for his villainous role of Mthunzi Mayisa, beating industry heavyweights Jamie Bartlett (Rhythm City) and Nathaniel Ramabulana (Muvhango).

Mantsai also scooped Best Actor in Feature Film for his portrayal in boxing movie Knuckle City.

"This is amazing. It's always an honour to be celebrated," Mantsai told Sowetan.

"I've been thinking a lot about being nominated against Bra Bartlett.

"He has been doing this for years and this is the year that he left Rhythm City after so many years.

" I grew up watching him and I never thought I'd be nominated against him.

"The first time I won at the Saftas I was miserable because of all these negative things that were said about Inxeba. Now I feel different because there is no dark cloud. My work is just being celebrated."

Mantsai's Scandal! co-star Kgomosto Christopher won her second consecutive Safta for the same role of Yvonne Langa. She received Best Supporting Actress in TV Soap, beating Petronella Tshuma (Rhythm City) and Xolile Tshabalala (Muvhango).