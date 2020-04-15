11 killed in horror Eastern Cape taxi smash

Eleven people were killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the N2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a minibus taxi was travelling south, from eMaXesibeni, formerly Mount Ayliff, towards KwaBhaca, formerly Mount Frere, when it collided with a truck.

All 11 occupants in the taxi died on the scene.

The truck's two occupants, the driver and a passenger, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet clear.

“This one is really hard to take, especially at a time like this, when our roads are virtually deserted, when there’s minimal traffic flow due to the National Lockdown. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families during this difficult time.