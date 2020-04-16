UPDATE: Death toll from horror Eastern Cape taxi smash up to 15

Fifteen people were killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the N2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports from the transport department said that 11 people were killed, but the number of fatalities has since been increased to 15. All were occupants in the taxi died.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose told SowetanLIVE' sister publication DispatchLIVE that a minibus taxi was travelling south, from eMaXesibeni, formerly Mount Ayliff, towards KwaBhaca, formerly Mount Frere, when it collided with a truck.

The truck's two occupants, the driver and a passenger, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet clear.