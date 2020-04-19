South Africa

Speeding car kills traffic cop at lockdown roadblock

By Iavan Pijoos - 19 April 2020 - 13:22
The traffic officer was hit by a speeding car on the R41 road on Friday.
The traffic officer was hit by a speeding car on the R41 road on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A traffic officer died after he was run over by a speeding car during a roadblock on the West Rand at the weekend.

James Kolo died on Friday after being hit by a car on the R41 road, which links Randfontein and Roodepoort.

In a statement, Rand West City mayor Brenda Mahuma said Kolo understood the “trait of discipline and focus in carrying out his functions”.

“It is not our part to mourn. It is our right and privilege to celebrate the fact that we were blessed with so rare a gift of a fellow community member, who was simultaneously a genuine friend, a trustworthy colleague, a disciplined and a human titan who surrendered his life to the cause of all humanity,” the statement read.

The motorist had since been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

Spokesperson for the mayor Tshidiso Tlharipe said Mahuma would visit the family of the officer on Tuesday.

Cops arrested for breaking lockdown laws, including alcohol-related crimes

Several police officers have been arrested for contravening lockdown regulations, including liquor-related crimes, police minister Bheki Cele said on ...
News
4 hours ago

President’s co-ordinating council agrees to gradual easing of lockdown

The president’s co-ordinating council on Saturday agreed to the gradual easing of regulations after the lockdown period in an effort to contain the ...
News
7 hours ago

Lockdown brutality: victims speak out as law enforcement conduct come under scrutiny

When Covid-19 stats are tallied, one daily reality of the townships is omitted - the number of those falling victim to the excesses of soldiers and ...
News
2 days ago

Taxi which broke lockdown rules overturns near Soweto

A taxi which was allegedly breaking lockdown regulations and carrying a full load of passengers rolled on the N12 near Diepkloof, Soweto, on Monday ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
X