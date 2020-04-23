Up to eight million may benefit from Covid-19 basic grant

Minister Lindiwe Zulu said her department will urgently finalise the criteria and timelines for the scheme and that they were building capacity to make sure they have the correct people benefiting from it.

The department's Brenda Sibeko, a deputy director-general for social security, said the grant is targeted at people with no income, not receiving a child support grant and not benefiting from the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

“We do recognise that six months is not adequate and there has to be a whole lot of other interventions that are done,” she said.

Following the declaration of the lockdown, the department of social development requested the National Treasury to increase the child support grant because it is the smallest amount (R440) of all the grants paid by the state, said Sibeko.

It also targets children from poor households, and in the context of Covid-19, those households became poorer because some of the caregivers would be people who work in the informal sector, some unemployed and others working piece jobs, unable to earn an income during this time.

“We were very pleased with the generosity of the president in deciding to include all of the other grants to make sure we augment the income of the different households,” said Sibeko.

“We had wanted much more money than that [for the child support grant] but we recognise that the number of beneficiaries [18 million] — and to add about six to eight million beneficiaries in the informal sector, it would not be possible to give them a higher amount of money.

“So the R350 is what we were able to get and Sassa will start distributing,” she said.

In this regard, executive manager for grants administration Dianne Dunkerly said the new payment system would be ready “in a matter of days” but most likely over the weekend.