Hard lockdown to end April 30: President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night the country would implement a partial easing of the current Covid-19 lockdown after April 30, to spare the economy and save jobs.

“Beyond Thursday the 30th of April we will implement a risk adjusted strategy to take a deliberate and cautious approach to ease lockdown restrictions,” he announced.

“The strategy we take now must be measured and incremental.

“We cannot take action today that we deeply regret tomorrow.

“We have to balance the need to resume economic activity with the need to save lives.