'People are going on like there is no crisis' in Masiphumelele

The shebeens and salons are closed for the Covid-19 lockdown, but otherwise it seems like a normal day in Masiphumelele, Cape Town.

The streets are still full of people milling around, children are playing and some businesses are open.

The township is home to more than 30,000 people, according to local organisations. The 2011 census put the population at 15,000.

When a military vehicle accompanied by police vans and metro police cars arrives, some Somali shop owners close their doors, and roadside vendors without permits quickly vanish. Residents watch the police vehicles from their yards and children excitedly follow the convoy.