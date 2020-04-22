Police not liable for continued judicial detention after forced confession: SCA

After a number of appearances before court, the two men were released on February 10, 2006.

Mahlangu and Mtsweni instituted a damages claim for their arrest and detention.

Mtsweni died after the institution of the case and is represented by the executor of his deceased estate.

The high court in Pretoria held that the arrest and detention were unlawful. It held that the minister of police must pay damages of R90,000 to Mahlangu and R50,000 to Mtsweni.

However, the court held that their unlawful detention came to an end once they were detained in terms of a court order on May 31 2005 after their first appearance in court.

Dissatisfied with this judgment, they applied to the full bench of the high court, which confirmed the high court’s refusal to award damages for the period of their judicial detention from May 31. The appeal was dismissed with costs.

On appeal to the SCA, the majority judgment dismissed the application but increased the amounts for damages to R190,000 for Mahlangu and R150,000 for Mtsweni.

Acting judge of appeal Piet Koen said it was common cause that Mahlangu was tortured, and as a result, made a confession implicating himself and Mtsweni.

He said the inclusion of the docket with the intention that it be relied upon, was the factual cause of the two men's further detention from their first appearance on May 31 2005 until they again appeared in court on June 14 2005.