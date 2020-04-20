Pastor, congregants arrested for violating lockdown rules

A 43- year-old pastor told his congregants not be afraid of "lightning" when the police were arresting them for allegedly violating lockdown regulations on Sunday.

The police in Bolobedu, Limpopo, pounced on the group while holding a church service in a shack situated in the backyard at Koope village outside Modjadjiskloof.

In a video clip captured during the arrest of the Apostolic Church pastor and his wife, together with eight more church members, the man of cloth faced the police and told them (church members) not to be frightened. There is lightning on this earth, don't be afraid," he said while holding his stick and dressed in a white garment.