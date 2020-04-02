Don't miss out on tax gifts even in this hard, trying time

Nobody enjoys paying taxes. Even more so with income streams running dry due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

But the SA Revenue Service has some secret gifts. They're called tax incentives, and they relate to rebates, deductions and exemptions - all the elements of your tax planning that deal with money coming back in from Sars, not just flowing out.

This week the finance minister announced some exceptional tax measures to help employers keep employees in their jobs despite the economic fall out from Covid-19.

These measures include a tax subsidy of R500 a month for some four million employees earning less than R6,500 a month, accelerated payments of the employment tax incentive and delayed payment of 20% of tax due for small businesses with a turnover of less than R50m.

But for individuals there are two relatively simple ongoing incentives that everybody should make the most of to improve their finances.