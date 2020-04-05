Short-term market pain could lead to long-term gain

As brutal as the selloff on financial markets was in recent weeks, it was not an overreaction given the economic pain that is likely to follow, Karl Leinberger, chief investment officer at Coronation, says.

Managers widely acknowledge that the coronavirus will have a huge impact on economies around the world.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings warned of a global recession as the 10 worst-affected countries contribute more than 50% to global economic growth.

But while the headline news was dramatic, asset managers making presentations for the recent virtual Investment Forum were calmer, many eyeing the shares of good businesses they say have become cheaper and updating return expectations.

They warned of further volatility and market risks, but were upbeat about their chances of navigating these.

Leinberger was one of many top local and foreign investment professionals who made presentations for the Investment Forum to auditoriums emptied by the coronavirus's arrival in SA.

The managers made their presentations to cameras after attendance at the conference by about 1,700 financial advisers was cancelled. The organiser, the Collaborative Exchange, made the presentations available to advisers virtually.

Leinberger said that as dire and depressing as things are at the moment, it is worth remembering that we have lived through financial crises before. Although no two crises are the same, you need to ask who made the right long-term decisions, he said.

After the rand's radical 70% fall in 2001, it fully recovered after 14 months, he said.

And during the great financial crisis in 2008, the JSE fell 40%. Just five months later, when nobody expected it, markets started to recover in an explosive manner, he said.