Let's cultivate Mbeki-type leaders who put people first

As I went through a Facebook post of Free State premier Sefora "Sisi" Ntombela on International Women's Day, held in her birthplace of Tweeling, the reality of a missing Thabo Mbeki-leader type, as Mark Gevisser describes him in Thabo Mbeki: the Dream Deferred, in our contemporary body politic dawned on me.

A few weeks before Mbeki would become the second SA president following the democratic dispensation in 1994, Gevisser visited Mbeki's birthplace in Mbewuleni, Eastern Cape, accompanied by his late mother, Epainette.

Upon their arrival, a group of female villagers surrounded Epainette and one of them cut to the chase with the question: "Where is that son of yours?" The senior villager, who claimed the incoming president as "our child", wanted to tell him about their impatience over a lack of access to services such as electricity, telephones, and water.

Unknown to her, Mbeki had already vowed to his mother that Mbewuleni "is the very last village in the whole of South Africa he will ever come to". To Gevisser, his vow described two things about him: First, "his stern disavowal of sentimentality of ethnic identity and the favour of familial patronage", and second, his political detachment from Mbewuleni, largely owing to a three-decade engagement in the Struggle in exile.

Mbeki never set a foot in Mbewuleni during his presidency, according to his biographer.