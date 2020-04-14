'We want water, not Covid-19 tests': Angry residents set dogs, pelt health workers with stones

"We heard that they were coming and we decided to set dogs on them and also threw stones at them because they didn't come with sanitisers or water so that we can wash our hands regularly as required," said residents who didn't want to be named.

Resident Sibusiso Maseko, told Sowetan some of the residents told elders that they should refuse to be tested.

"I heard that there are other people with their conspiracy theories who told some community members, mostly the elderly, that they should refuse to be tested. They told them they should demand water because this community has scarcity of water. They also wanted indemnity and consent forms first before they could be tested. But for us the screening is something people should not worry about because they ask you questions and check your temperature."

Health MEC Sasekani Manzini said they didn't use force to screen or test people.

"We don't use force to screen or test people as the president has announced that there will be door-to-door screening and testing. We are calling for our people to comply and allow our officials to do their job. As we travel with the police and soldiers at some point, we expect our people to not make us force because we cannot allow people to endanger the lives of others," said Manzini.

Nkomazi municipality spokesperson Cyril Ripinga said the situation calmed down after Sunday's incident .