Univen produces hand sanitiser to help prevent coronavirus infections

As the number of people infected with the coronavirus grows in the country, the University of Venda (Univen) has produced hand sanitiser to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

The university's school of mathematical and natural sciences under its dean, Prof Natasha Potgieter, has recently put together a hygiene team made up of staff and students from four departments to come up with a response to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

Deputy dean for the school of mathematical and natural sciences Prof Peter Tshisikhawe said the team is made up of members from the university’s departments of microbiology, chemistry, biochemistry and botany and, so far, hand sanitiser and disinfectant of 100,000 litres have been produced and more volumes are anticipated.

"The project was started two weeks ago when the university senate directed all the schools to use the suspension of classes to develop something regarding the virus. We decided to come up with the sanitisers because we had research of alcohol in our lab," he said.