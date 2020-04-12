Correctional Services says committed to safe Covid-19 practices in prisons

Commenting on the concern voiced by prison staff at a lack of personal protective equipment, the ministry said the department has ensured bulk distribution of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to all centres in the country.

“Previously, centres adopted interim measures while awaiting delivery of essentials and these have been delivered. It should be borne in mind that the lack of PPE is a worldwide challenge and one of the mitigating factors we adopted was to allow centres to share resources while we were awaiting delivery. However, we are committed in line with our strategy to prevent and combat the spread of coronavirus, to provide both officials and offenders with essentials to protect them against the spread of coronavirus. At this stage, there is no shortage of PPEs across correctional centres.”

In response to the query by the Sunday Times why Lamola did not arrange an unannounced visit to the prison to get the true picture of the situation, the ministry said: “The ministry of justice and correctional services on a regular basis conducts unannounced visits to centres and we have also done the same with Johannesburg management area where we inspected all facilities.”

“We gave instructions after the visit on the need to fully adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures ... We will learn from any shortcomings that might be brought to our attention.”

Government said it stood by the measures it had taken so far.