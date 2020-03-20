Competition Commission waves big stick over price markups

Companies and suppliers that inflate prices amid the rush for hand sanitisers, toilet paper, gloves and other products during the Covid-19 crisis risk being “shopped” by retailers and prosecuted.

The Competition Commission said on Friday it “has noted several complaints from the public about rising prices for essential products, in particular some food, health care and hygiene products”.

There are also concerns about suppliers inflating prices as government, retailers and private health care companies embark on emergency procurement of products related to curbing and managing the spread of Covid-19, it said.

A dedicated team has been established to respond and investigate complaints, and to fast-track these through referral and prosecution before the Competition Tribunal.