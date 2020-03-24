Covid-19: Eleven firms investigated for hiking prices during pandemic

Eleven firms are under investigation for hiking their prices as the demand for products used to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 increases.

“We have had complaints about individuals and firms increasing prices unjustifiably. The consumer and competition commissions met and are now investigating 11 firms found to be selling products like face masks and hand sanitisers for high prices and abusing the situation,” trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said on Tuesday.

Patel vowed that prosecutions will follow and offenders will face sharp penalties.

The government announced last week that if companies hike the price of basic food items, medical and hygiene supplies, or stockpile goods, they could be liable to a fine of up to R1m, or 10% of their annual turnover, or jail time of up to 12 months.

It also published a list of 22 products that it said the two regulators, the consumer and competition commissions, would monitor to ensure there are no unjustified price increases. These include basic foods, personal care products and hygiene products such as disinfectants and sanitising and cleaning agents as well as key medical supplies like surgical masks and gloves.