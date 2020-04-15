MTN faces legal action for 'delaying' data prices cut

The Competition Commission may be forced to take legal action against MTN after months of negotiations on data price reductions that have not yielded any results.

As much as MTN has announced price reductions on a number of their products, the commission is adamant that they have not reached an agreement with the second largest mobile network operator in South Africa.

The commission’s Data Services Market Inquiry in December found, among others, that MTN and Vodacom had a duopoly on the industry, that mobile network operators were charging customers exorbitantly for data and ordered them to reduce their prices by up to 50%, failing which they would face prosecution.

So far MTN remains the only mobile network operator that has not reached an agreement with the Competition Commission after Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C have all agreed to reduce their prices and committed to a social impact agreement with the commission, which includes making available free some of their products such as access to educational websites.

The commission said that it was aware that it may be forced to take legal action against MTN should the failure to come to an agreement prolong any further even after an extension of a month which expired end of March.