South Africa

Mine worker collapses and dies at entrance to North West mine

By ERNEST MABUZA - 02 April 2020 - 14:10
An above-ground worker at West Gold plant in Orkney collapsed and died at the entrance to the mine on Thursday morning. It is suspected he died of a heart attack.
A staff member at West Gold Plant in Orkney, North West, died immediately after collapsing at the entrance to the mine on Thursday morning, mine owner Village Main Reef Group said.

"One of our above-surface operation staff members at the West Gold Plant collapsed this morning and tragically passed away.

"The identity hasn’t been released yet since we haven’t yet contacted family members," Village Main Reef Group head of business development and communication Matt Pieterse said.

Pieterse said the death was believed to be of natural causes and not related to Covid-19.

Pieterse said the authorities and the department of mineral resources and energy were informed of the death. 

"Once we have more information and postmortem results we will be in a better position to comment, although it appears at this early stage to have been a heart attack," Pieterse said.

Anglo American defends decision to work during lockdown amid criticism

The mining company has defended its decision to continue operations at its Kumba Iron Ore Sishen mine in the Northern Cape during the national ...
News
22 hours ago

Anglo American at loggerheads with EFF over 'return to work' request during lockdown

Anglo American has summoned mineworkers back to work at the Sishen iron ore mine in the Northen Cape after getting approval from the minister of ...
News
2 days ago

