Mine employees heeding call to return to work turned away at roadblocks

The request by Implala Platinum (Implats) for some employees to return to work on Tuesday was disrupted by roadblocks preventing workers reaching the mine.

The company issued a notice to employees on Sunday to return to work during the lockdown, saying it had been granted an exemption by the department of mineral resources & energy.

But "many" workers could not get to work after being turned back at roadblocks, Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said on Tuesday.

The company said it had carried the costs for employees in remote areas to return to work. Only those staying close to the mine were asked to make their own arrangements to get to work.

"We have only recalled some employees over and above essential services people already at work," said Theron. "Regrettably, many of our employees, including essential services people, have not been able to report to work today [Tuesday] as they were stopped by the police who blocked off the mine with extensive roadblocks."

Theron could not say how many staff were requested to return to work, where they were travelling from or if they were returning from outside SA's borders.